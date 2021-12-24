Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.63 Million

Brokerages predict that Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) will announce $36.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Medallion Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $35.99 million and the highest estimate coming in at $37.43 million. Medallion Financial reported sales of $25.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 44.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Medallion Financial will report full-year sales of $145.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $145.13 million to $146.57 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $158.21 million, with estimates ranging from $148.51 million to $173.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Medallion Financial.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.36. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 24.75%. The firm had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.97) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Medallion Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ MFIN remained flat at $$8.45 during trading on Tuesday. 17,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,754. Medallion Financial has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $9.50. The stock has a market cap of $211.92 million, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.43 and its 200 day moving average is $8.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MFIN. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Medallion Financial by 10.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,164,922 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,133,000 after purchasing an additional 108,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 6.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 848,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,517,000 after acquiring an additional 48,291 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Medallion Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $341,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Medallion Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in Medallion Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.58% of the company’s stock.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.

