Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) to report earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.63) and the highest is ($0.27). Paratek Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.49) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.83). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $24.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paratek Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.49. 311,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,166. The company has a market capitalization of $219.09 million, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.73 and its 200 day moving average is $5.59. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $11.23.

In other news, General Counsel William M. Haskel sold 17,178 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total value of $73,350.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan Loh sold 49,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total transaction of $210,335.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,433 shares of company stock worth $552,668 in the last ninety days. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 378.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,967 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,302 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,484 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

