Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Will Post Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Analysts predict that First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) will announce $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the highest is $1.12. First Financial posted earnings per share of $1.15 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial will report full year earnings of $4.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.51 to $4.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Financial.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $47.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.35 million. First Financial had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 10.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

NASDAQ:THFF traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.02. The company had a trading volume of 44,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,327. First Financial has a 52 week low of $37.69 and a 52 week high of $47.00. The company has a market capitalization of $579.50 million, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.09.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stadium Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC now owns 511,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of First Financial by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 377,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,636,000 after purchasing an additional 8,853 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Financial by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 327,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,786,000 after purchasing an additional 28,941 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Financial by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 170,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of First Financial by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,673,000 after purchasing an additional 14,976 shares during the last quarter. 63.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Financial

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

