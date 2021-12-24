PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Navalign LLC

Navalign LLC lessened its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Navalign LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 0.5% in the second quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in PayPal by 20.4% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 2.8% in the second quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 5.7% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 0.7% in the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $387,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $192.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.15 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $209.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.87. The stock has a market cap of $225.60 billion, a PE ratio of 46.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.17.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on PayPal from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Loop Capital began coverage on PayPal in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $352.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.67.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

