MONECO Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

MONECO Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.1% during the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 205,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,150,000 after purchasing an additional 31,493 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 139.1% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 27,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 16,005 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 27.5% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,607,000. Finally, Level Four Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 9,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $165.63 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $133.78 and a 12-month high of $167.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $164.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.52.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

