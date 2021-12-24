Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Stock Holdings Increased by New South Capital Management Inc.

New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 731,290 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 145,727 shares during the quarter. New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Upland Software were worth $24,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 85.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Upland Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Upland Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Upland Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 31.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Upland Software from $65.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist reduced their price objective on Upland Software from $65.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum downgraded Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Upland Software from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upland Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.44.

In other Upland Software news, EVP Kinloch Gill III sold 3,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total value of $76,477.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

UPLD opened at $18.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $572.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Upland Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.35 and a 1-year high of $53.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.51.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $76.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.71 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 18.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

