6 Meridian Invests $7.74 Million in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

6 Meridian purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 291,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,744,000. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of 6 Meridian’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 31,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 29.5% in the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 30.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 35.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $26.63. 3,064,937 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.48 and its 200-day moving average is $26.62.

