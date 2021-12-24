Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Souders Financial Advisors

Souders Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 1.0% of Souders Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 25,460.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth $55,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $58.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.56. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

In related news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PFE has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.17.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

