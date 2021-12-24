First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.66

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 1.662 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $6.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 28.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

FTGC traded down $1.62 on Friday, hitting $22.96. 633,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,240. First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund has a 52 week low of $18.92 and a 52 week high of $25.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.05.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 35,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.17% of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.