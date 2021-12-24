First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.104 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of QQEW traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.80. The stock had a trading volume of 74,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,404. First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund has a 52-week low of $96.03 and a 52-week high of $121.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.48 and its 200 day moving average is $114.08.

