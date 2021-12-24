First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) to Issue $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTXN traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.20. The stock had a trading volume of 76,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,059. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.47. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a one year low of $11.35 and a one year high of $21.94.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 395,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,526,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 10.84% of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

