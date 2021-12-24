Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Holdings Reduced by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC reduced its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for approximately 1.2% of Bfsg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $7,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CL. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 70.2% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 60,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after purchasing an additional 24,750 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at approximately $22,205,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 11.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 700,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,987,000 after purchasing an additional 73,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 13,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on CL shares. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.73.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $11,206,536.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $44,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CL opened at $82.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.93 and its 200-day moving average is $78.97. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $74.01 and a 12 month high of $86.21. The firm has a market cap of $69.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

