Sawyer & Company Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Sawyer & Company Inc decreased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 182.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 485.8% in the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on MO shares. TheStreet cut shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

NYSE:MO traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.70. 7,523,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,154,198. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $52.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.71%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 243.24%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

