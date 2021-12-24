28,525 Shares in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Purchased by Congress Park Capital LLC

Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,525 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 1.8% during the third quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 277,390 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $5,007,000 after acquiring an additional 4,792 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 18.7% in the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 18,800 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 29.2% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,841 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 36.9% in the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 304,600 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after buying an additional 82,100 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 1.9% in the third quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 108,138 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

GOLD stock opened at $18.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.87. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $17.27 and a 1-year high of $25.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.34.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.14%.

Several research firms have issued reports on GOLD. Barclays dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Barrick Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.39.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

