General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 88.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 34,192 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the third quarter worth $54,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 416.8% in the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter valued at $140,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Monument Capital Management bought a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter valued at $206,000.

Get General Electric alerts:

In other General Electric news, Director Leslie Seidman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays cut their target price on General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.87.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $94.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $103.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.77, a P/E/G ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. General Electric has a 52-week low of $83.20 and a 52-week high of $116.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.91.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -61.54%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.