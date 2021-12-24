General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Congress Park Capital LLC

Congress Park Capital LLC lessened its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 88.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 148,364 shares during the period. General Electric makes up approximately 1.1% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. grew its position in General Electric by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 20,057 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in General Electric by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 23,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GE stock opened at $94.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $103.22 billion, a PE ratio of -180.77, a P/E/G ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.03. General Electric has a 12 month low of $83.20 and a 12 month high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -61.54%.

In other General Electric news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders bought 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.87.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

