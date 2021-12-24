TAP Consulting LLC Trims Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

TAP Consulting LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.4% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 4,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEI opened at $128.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.24. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $128.05 and a 52 week high of $133.05.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.083 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

