Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Has $596,000 Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 134.3% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Unilever during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Unilever by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. 8.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $52.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.44. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $50.60 and a one year high of $61.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.4975 per share. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.51.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

