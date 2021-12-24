Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Acquires 739 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,754 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 2.2% of Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Bank OH increased its stake in Broadcom by 2.3% during the third quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its stake in Broadcom by 0.6% during the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 3,102 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Broadcom by 1.1% during the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,778 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its stake in Broadcom by 2.1% during the third quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 1,017 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Broadcom from $585.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Broadcom from $560.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Truist boosted their price target on Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company reported a “solid” Q3 results, an even better outlook for Q4, and also delivered a “big” dividend increase and a “robust” buyback, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Broadcom should produce mid-single-digit sales growth through a cycle, with margin expansion and capital allocation driving earnings, free cash flows, and dividend growth per share at double-digit CAGR, Stein adds. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Broadcom from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 price target (up previously from $590.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $654.39.

Shares of AVGO opened at $664.80 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $419.14 and a 12 month high of $670.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $566.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $511.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $274.48 billion, a PE ratio of 44.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.33%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.09, for a total transaction of $1,587,883.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 392 shares of company stock worth $223,723. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

