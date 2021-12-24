Brokerages Expect Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $210.05 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) will post sales of $210.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Coeur Mining’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $205.90 million and the highest is $214.19 million. Coeur Mining reported sales of $228.32 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coeur Mining will report full-year sales of $833.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $830.80 million to $839.14 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $882.98 million, with estimates ranging from $848.00 million to $925.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Coeur Mining.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Coeur Mining had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $208.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CDE. Zacks Investment Research cut Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

In related news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 20,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $146,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 32.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 668,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 162,639 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 60.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 9,308 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 174.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 68,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 43,800 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 2.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 69,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 0.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,022,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,080,000 after acquiring an additional 6,955 shares in the last quarter. 62.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coeur Mining stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,261,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,305,868. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -258.50 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.03. Coeur Mining has a 52 week low of $4.56 and a 52 week high of $12.60.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coeur Mining (CDE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.