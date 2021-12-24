Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.02 Million

Analysts expect Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) to post $36.02 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $35.42 million and the highest estimate coming in at $36.62 million. Gladstone Commercial posted sales of $32.87 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will report full year sales of $138.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $137.80 million to $139.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $152.01 million, with estimates ranging from $147.92 million to $156.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Gladstone Commercial.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $34.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Separately, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

In other news, CFO Gary Gerson acquired 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $43,415.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Commercial in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 51.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 21.9% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 22.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. 51.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOD stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $24.48. 180,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,925. Gladstone Commercial has a one year low of $17.46 and a one year high of $24.79. The company has a market cap of $912.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 489.60, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.67 and a 200-day moving average of $22.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1253 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,000.00%.

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

