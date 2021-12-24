Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.02 Million

Analysts expect Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) to post $36.02 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $35.42 million and the highest estimate coming in at $36.62 million. Gladstone Commercial posted sales of $32.87 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will report full year sales of $138.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $137.80 million to $139.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $152.01 million, with estimates ranging from $147.92 million to $156.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Gladstone Commercial.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $34.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Separately, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

In other news, CFO Gary Gerson acquired 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $43,415.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Commercial in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 51.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 21.9% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 22.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. 51.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOD stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $24.48. 180,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,925. Gladstone Commercial has a one year low of $17.46 and a one year high of $24.79. The company has a market cap of $912.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 489.60, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.67 and a 200-day moving average of $22.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1253 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,000.00%.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Earnings History and Estimates for Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD)

