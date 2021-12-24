LexAurum Advisors LLC Sells 2,952 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

LexAurum Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,952 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $72.22 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $73.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.60.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

