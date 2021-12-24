Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 925 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BKNG. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Booking by 12.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 19.4% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Booking by 3.2% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 17,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,309,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 11.2% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 3.1% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. UBS Group started coverage on Booking in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,838.00 target price on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Argus upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,060.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,375.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,745.50.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total value of $461,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,120.03, for a total transaction of $1,590,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,799 shares of company stock valued at $6,608,453. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Booking stock traded up $17.07 on Friday, reaching $2,402.25. 186,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,012. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,348.44 and its 200-day moving average is $2,298.50. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,860.73 and a one year high of $2,687.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $98.64 billion, a PE ratio of 262.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.22.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $12.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

