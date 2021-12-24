iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Bought by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10,428.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,195,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,201,000 after acquiring an additional 14,060,945 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,399,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,175,093,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083,482 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,089,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,967 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,307,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,597,000 after acquiring an additional 967,574 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,951,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,558,000 after acquiring an additional 749,776 shares during the period.

ESGU opened at $106.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.22. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $83.95 and a 1-year high of $108.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.309 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

