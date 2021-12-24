FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Position Boosted by West Coast Financial LLC

West Coast Financial LLC grew its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,803 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,044 shares during the quarter. FedEx makes up approximately 1.6% of West Coast Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $9,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 125.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $312.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $351.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.64.

FedEx stock opened at $253.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $216.34 and a 12-month high of $319.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

