Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Nucor by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Nucor by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NUE traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $114.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,190,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,331,927. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $47.94 and a 12-month high of $128.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.42.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). Nucor had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 23.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.69%.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total value of $924,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.17.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

