Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 153.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,264 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,432 shares during the period. Autodesk comprises about 1.7% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 106,619 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,122,000 after buying an additional 33,239 shares during the last quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,469,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Autodesk by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 974,799 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $284,544,000 after acquiring an additional 50,636 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Autodesk by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 798,153 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $237,778,000 after acquiring an additional 259,899 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,073,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Autodesk from $363.00 to $343.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho cut their price target on Autodesk from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Autodesk from $324.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.31.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total value of $28,653.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total transaction of $1,210,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,998 shares of company stock worth $1,284,780 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded down $1.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $280.99. 1,079,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,366,194. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $296.95. The firm has a market cap of $61.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.40. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $245.05 and a 1-year high of $344.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

