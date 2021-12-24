Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 6.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. raised its position in Caterpillar by 0.4% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 12,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Trust Services raised its position in Caterpillar by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Caterpillar by 4.7% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $4.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $206.20. 2,667,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,399,115. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.11 and a 1-year high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $202.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.76.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

CAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.30.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

