Sands Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,451,329 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 920,349 shares during the quarter. Twilio accounts for 2.9% of Sands Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,739,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Twilio by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 204,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 16.3% during the third quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 3,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 23.4% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 345.6% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,811,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Twilio stock traded down $1.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $267.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,941,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,185. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $296.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $337.55. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $235.00 and a one year high of $457.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.08 and a beta of 1.29.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $740.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.10 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.80, for a total value of $134,229.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.22, for a total value of $535,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,958 shares of company stock valued at $26,026,040 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays raised shares of Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twilio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.46.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

