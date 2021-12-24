Sands Capital Management LLC Sells 2,623,034 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Sands Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,469,459 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 2,623,034 shares during the quarter. SEA makes up about 10.9% of Sands Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $6,524,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of SEA by 809.1% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in SEA during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in SEA during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of SEA by 120.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 218 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEA by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 304 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of SEA from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of SEA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of SEA from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SEA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.80.

SE stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $222.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,624,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,911,004. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $300.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.38. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $178.80 and a 1-year high of $372.70. The stock has a market cap of $119.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.90 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.49.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 42.71% and a negative net margin of 23.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.87) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

