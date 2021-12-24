SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Shares Purchased by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 255.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 711,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 511,405 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $37,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 395.0% during the third quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 37,067 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 20,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 562,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,741,000 after acquiring an additional 68,340 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the third quarter worth about $86,000.

Get SPDR S&P Bank ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:KBE traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $54.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,097,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,927,185. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.97. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $40.77 and a 1-year high of $58.31.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

Recommended Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.