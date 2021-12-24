AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Has $79.47 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 436,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 58,378 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $79,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $6,002,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 299,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,305,000 after purchasing an additional 12,744 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.9% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $253.00 to $221.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.64.

NYSE:UPS traded up $3.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $212.19. 2,573,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,169,188. The business has a 50 day moving average of $206.57 and a 200 day moving average of $200.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.76 and a 1-year high of $220.24. The company has a market capitalization of $184.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 54.99%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

