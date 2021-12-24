Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,507 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 479.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 115.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.89.

NYSE AAP opened at $232.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $230.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.22. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $143.15 and a one year high of $243.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.26.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.34. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.49%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

