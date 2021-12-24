First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.28 Per Share

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.282 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

NASDAQ FTCS traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $83.03. The stock had a trading volume of 246,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,424. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $65.07 and a 12-month high of $83.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.21.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

