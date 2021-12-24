First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.53

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.531 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:RFEU traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.81. The company had a trading volume of 552 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,489. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.74. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF has a one year low of $64.49 and a one year high of $79.96.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 8.24% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.