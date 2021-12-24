Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys New Shares in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 69,177 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,092,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.2% in the third quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 459,364 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,005,000 after purchasing an additional 38,748 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 13,550,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,534,043,000 after buying an additional 113,882 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,079,000. Souders Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $656,000. Finally, Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EW shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.40.

EW stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,732,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,471,976. The firm has a market cap of $80.27 billion, a PE ratio of 54.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.06. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $78.44 and a 1-year high of $129.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total value of $1,220,914.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $112.23 per share, for a total transaction of $168,345.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,431 shares of company stock worth $20,902,144 in the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

