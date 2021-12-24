Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 3,695,386 First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,695,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,718,000. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 84.5% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 282.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $81,000.

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock remained flat at $$20.25 during trading on Friday. 1,698,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,616,793. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.53. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $20.76.

