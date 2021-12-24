iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Stock Position Lifted by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 355,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,422 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $26,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 96,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,922,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 26.9% in the second quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 199,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,321,000 after acquiring an additional 42,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 27.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,532,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,278,000 after acquiring an additional 326,075 shares in the last quarter.

IUSV stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,886. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $60.84 and a 12 month high of $75.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.383 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

