Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Acquires New Stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 37,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,780,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,790,000 after buying an additional 676,174 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in DraftKings by 4.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,298,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,805,000 after purchasing an additional 898,989 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in DraftKings by 211.5% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,628,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,986,000 after acquiring an additional 9,252,827 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in DraftKings by 62.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,551,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,960,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184,055 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 39.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,570,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,075,000 after buying an additional 2,990,065 shares during the period. 63.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DKNG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. CBRE Group assumed coverage on DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on DraftKings from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on DraftKings from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DraftKings has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.78.

In other DraftKings news, CFO Jason Park sold 88,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $4,125,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $857,339.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,039,010 shares of company stock valued at $48,923,683 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,656,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,112,681. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.45. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $74.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 2.03.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 127.81% and a negative return on equity of 65.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.98) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

