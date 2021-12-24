$0.30 EPS Expected for BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) will post $0.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for BGSF’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. BGSF posted earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BGSF will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.31. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BGSF.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $82.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.01 million. BGSF had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 3.74%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BGSF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BGSF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BGSF from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other BGSF news, Director Douglas Hailey acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.70 per share, with a total value of $342,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Seid purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.03 per share, for a total transaction of $196,420.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 39,600 shares of company stock valued at $548,166 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new position in shares of BGSF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BGSF during the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BGSF by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of BGSF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BGSF in the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. Institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

BGSF stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.01. 14,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,035. BGSF has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.00. The stock has a market cap of $145.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

BGSF Company Profile

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

