Zacks: Brokerages Expect Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Will Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) will report earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Atlas’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.43. Atlas reported earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlas will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.83. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Atlas.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $451.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.15 million. Atlas had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Atlas from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Atlas in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

ATCO traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.90. The company had a trading volume of 414,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,436. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Atlas has a one year low of $10.29 and a one year high of $16.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.65%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlas by 670.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,226,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,475,000 after buying an additional 1,067,247 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC acquired a new position in Atlas during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,805,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Atlas by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 874,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,288,000 after acquiring an additional 433,643 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Atlas by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,078,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,862,000 after purchasing an additional 420,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Atlas by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,035,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,035,000 after acquiring an additional 279,703 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

