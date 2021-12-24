Zacks: Analysts Expect Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) will announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avient’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.58. Avient reported earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Avient will report full year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Avient.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Avient had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AVNT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Avient from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of NYSE AVNT traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.76. The company had a trading volume of 168,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,868. Avient has a one year low of $36.69 and a one year high of $61.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Avient’s payout ratio is currently 31.88%.

In other news, SVP Lisa K. Kunkle sold 11,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total value of $689,338.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Avient by 52.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,091,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,575,000 after buying an additional 377,401 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Avient by 25.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,482,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,700,000 after purchasing an additional 303,737 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avient by 11.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,584,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,801,000 after buying an additional 256,207 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avient by 172.9% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 325,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,101,000 after buying an additional 206,416 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avient by 631.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 230,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,317,000 after buying an additional 198,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

