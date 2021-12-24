Zacks: Analysts Expect European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Will Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) will post $0.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for European Wax Center’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is $0.11. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that European Wax Center will report full year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.46. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow European Wax Center.

Get European Wax Center alerts:

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $49.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.40 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EWCZ shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on European Wax Center from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Guggenheim started coverage on European Wax Center in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist began coverage on European Wax Center in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on European Wax Center in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of European Wax Center in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

In related news, Director Atlantic Genpar (Ew) General sold 3,297,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $86,570,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWCZ. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of European Wax Center during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of European Wax Center during the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000.

Shares of NASDAQ EWCZ traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.25. 238,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.60. European Wax Center has a twelve month low of $18.55 and a twelve month high of $34.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.82.

About European Wax Center

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

Recommended Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on European Wax Center (EWCZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for European Wax Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Wax Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.