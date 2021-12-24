LINK Trading 7% Lower Over Last Week (LN)

LINK (CURRENCY:LN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. LINK has a market cap of $1.23 billion and $4.19 million worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LINK coin can now be bought for about $205.71 or 0.00401898 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, LINK has traded down 7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001954 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00057161 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,078.69 or 0.07968436 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,964.31 or 0.99567806 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00054801 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.08 or 0.00072445 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007347 BTC.

LINK Profile

LINK launched on April 1st, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,044,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,975,799 coins. LINK’s official Twitter account is @link_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LINK is link.network . The official message board for LINK is medium.com/linkecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance). “

Buying and Selling LINK

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LINK using one of the exchanges listed above.

