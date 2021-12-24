Analysts Expect Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) to Announce -$0.87 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) will post earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Exact Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($0.42). Exact Sciences posted earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 866.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exact Sciences will report full year earnings of ($3.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.37) to ($2.93). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($3.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.20) to ($2.35). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Exact Sciences.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $456.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.04 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 46.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXAS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James downgraded Exact Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.64.

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 17,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $1,599,183.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $1,588,637.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 17.3% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,726,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,333,447,000 after buying an additional 1,578,155 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,789,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,460,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,404 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,244,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $401,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,432 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,679,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $446,680,000 after purchasing an additional 936,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,256,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $215,335,000 after purchasing an additional 604,182 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,131,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,735. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.29. Exact Sciences has a 1-year low of $73.41 and a 1-year high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

