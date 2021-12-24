Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stake Lessened by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 39.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,272 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,143 shares during the period. Adobe makes up 1.0% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.9% in the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 1,908 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 31.8% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 10.9% in the third quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 114.7% in the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the third quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $690.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $678.00 to $611.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $695.00 to $685.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $670.16.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $569.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $640.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $620.68. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The stock has a market cap of $271.37 billion, a PE ratio of 56.85, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.06.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $378,829.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total transaction of $27,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,379 shares of company stock valued at $2,507,566. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.