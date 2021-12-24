Martin & Co. Inc. TN Boosts Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,591 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 10,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 61.3% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM opened at $130.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $117.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.44.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The company had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 124.01%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.33.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

