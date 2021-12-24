Souders Financial Advisors Has $2.84 Million Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after buying an additional 6,621 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 686,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,273,000 after buying an additional 215,993 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 29,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,799,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 22.0% in the second quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 9,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,432 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.04, for a total transaction of $3,307,361.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,500 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.66, for a total transaction of $504,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,089,104 shares of company stock worth $714,564,572 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on EL shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.38.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $365.99 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.97 and a 12 month high of $369.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $342.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $328.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $131.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.09%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

