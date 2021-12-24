Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 112,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,834,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Mondelez International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,955,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,887,905,000 after buying an additional 357,430 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,545,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,447,000 after buying an additional 443,974 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Mondelez International by 217.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,675,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,342,000 after buying an additional 12,109,178 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in Mondelez International by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,458,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,336,000 after buying an additional 2,000,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Mondelez International by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,623,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,310,000 after buying an additional 273,007 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $949,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $78,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,237,062 shares of company stock valued at $200,726,648. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.94. 3,943,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,000,173. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $66.06.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.73%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.86.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.