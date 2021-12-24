Nvwm LLC Sells 107 Shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Nvwm LLC trimmed its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Nvwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMH. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,933,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 21,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,543,000 after acquiring an additional 4,971 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 177.6% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SMH traded up $2.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $308.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,372,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,862,745. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $294.06 and a 200 day moving average of $272.19. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $211.92 and a one year high of $318.82.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $1.573 dividend. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF’s previous annual dividend of $1.50. This represents a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th.

